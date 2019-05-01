It is very dangerous and careless to trust members of the LUHYA community - See what they are doing to foolish RUTO even before 2022 elections

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has revealed a dangerous plot hatched by Luhya leaders who are accompanying Deputy President William Ruto to Western Kenya.





In an interview with a local daily on Wednesday, Mudavadi claimed that the leaders are planning to dump the DP and support him for the 2022 race after siphoning off his stolen money.





The ANC boss laughed at how Ruto was allegedly dishing out money in a bid to earn supremacy in the Western region, claiming that he was not afraid of the DP’s antics even if some Luhya leaders have shifted camp.





“I am not worried about the many visits other people make in the Western region.”





“Some leaders crossing over does not necessarily translate into votes.”





“In fact, he (Ruto) should be worried because they only invite him for fundraisers.”





“Those people are only interested in his wallet,” Mudavadi said.





The former Finance Minister was referring to a number of Luhya leaders such as former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, who recently dumped Ford-Kenya for Jubilee, and has been spearheading campaigns for Ruto in the Western Region.



