It is over for WETANGULA as DCI KINOTI summons him for grilling over fake gold scam on Wednesday failure to which he will be arrested by force

Tuesday May 28, 2019 -The Directorate of Criminal Investigation has summoned Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula over the controversial gold scam involving a Dubai-based businessman Ali Zandi.





According to sources, Wetangula’s date with detectives has been set to Wednesday when he's expected to shed light on the scandal.





The Senator has been away in Hong Kong for a 10-day preparatory international anti-corruption session and returned on Sunday evening.





Before flying to Hong Kong, the Bungoma Senator had confirmed his involvement in the gold saga but maintained that he was just an investor also at risk of losing money in the scam .





Last week, the DCI had authenticated Wetangula's voice in the leaked audio clip that went viral on social media, in which the purported scam took place.





Wetangula now has until tomorrow to surrender to DCI or else he will be arrested and detained by force.



