It is over for RUTO! He may never be President after all-See what MUTHAMA is planning to do to him

Saturday May 25, 2019 -Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama on Saturday announced that he will file a suit against DP William Ruto over his ambitions to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Muthama stated that Ruto should retire with President Kenyatta upon expiry of their second term in 2022.





"The President and his deputy should both retire when their term comes to an end. If Ruto remains in office, he will use plans that he had developed with the President; therefore, there will be no change.





"However, if they retire together and a new person assumes office, Kenyans will see change," he explained.





He went on to add that the current constitutional arrangement does not envisage a fair distribution of political power as it does not provide for equal opportunities for all communities to ascend to the office.





"I have met my lawyers this morning and have instructed them to move to the constitutional court to seek a declaration that once a sitting President completes his second term in office, his deputy should also retire automatically," Muthama stated.





The Kenyan DAILY POST