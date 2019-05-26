Is Nairobi Women representative, ESTER PASSARIS a lesbian? – see what she said that linked her to gays and lesbians in Kenya – she may be jailed for 14 years!!

Sunday May 26, 2019

-The sexual identity of Nairobi Women Representative, Ester Passaris has been questioned after she faulted the Friday High Court's ruling that criminalized gay sex.





On Friday morning, High Court Judges Roselyn Aburili, Chacha Mwita, and John Mativo dismissed the case filed by Eric Gitari who was requesting for decriminalization of gay sex.





During the reading of the judgment, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex groups, which sought decriminalization of sections 162 and 165 of the law, had flooded the courtroom.





Taking to her Twitter, Passaris stated that the court erred in trying to determine what adults can do with their bodies.





“I choose not to judge. Who are we to deny two consenting adults the joy of love and sex? It's time for us to live and let live. I wouldn't want to see any LGBTIQ+ Kenyan killed or thrown in jail just for being different. #GodIsLove #Repeal162 ,” Passaris wrote on Twitter,





President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is a devoted Catholic, is among individuals who have opposed the legalization of same-sex relationships.



