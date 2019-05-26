Is MURKOMEN now tired with RUTO after lying to Kalenjins too many times? He now wants to meet UHURU

Sunday May 26, 2019-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communication Director Philip Etale has mocked Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen over his remarks that he wants to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta over deteriorating security along the Kerio Valley

 In a post on his Facebook page, Etale said Murkomen, who is the Senate Leader of Majority, has been always telling Kenyans that they are 'the Government' and wondered why he would ask to met the President. 
"Senator Onesimus Kipchumba Murkomen good evening... did I hear you say you want a meeting with the President on matters insecurity in North Rift? Well, this is a very good approach. But, wait a minute; haven't we been seeing you together with the Deputy President William Ruto all over reminding us that you are in Government?”

“In fact, the DP says all the time that he is the Deputy President and 'mtu wa mkono wa rais?' (Which we all know). You know, to laymen like me, we are at a loss here," Etale stated on Facebook. 
