Ile siku mamako atataka kuinyonya - BABU OWINO’s savage response to a man who asked him when he will get circumcised

, , , , 07:01


Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, caused a stir after a savage response to one of his facebook followers.

The youthful MP did a facebook update and threatened to release a dossier that links Deputy President William Ruto to the fake gold scandal.

A Kalenjin man who seems to be a supporter of Ruto responded to Babu Owino’s update and asked him when will get circumcised but Owino had no chills.

See how he responded to him.

   

