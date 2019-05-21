Ile siku mamako atataka kuinyonya - BABU OWINO’s savage response to a man who asked him when he will get circumcised

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, caused a stir after a savage response to one of his facebook followers.





The youthful MP did a facebook update and threatened to release a dossier that links Deputy President William Ruto to the fake gold scandal.





A Kalenjin man who seems to be a supporter of Ruto responded to Babu Owino’s update and asked him when will get circumcised but Owino had no chills.



