If RUTO appoints WAIGURU as his running mate in 2022, the duo will win the Presidency before 8 am, KIKUYUs will vote in droves

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - A vocal Jubilee MP has advised Deputy President William Ruto to appoint Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, as his running mate in 2022 if he wants to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Waiguru has already indicated that she has been approached by two presidential candidates to be their running mates in 2022.





Sharing his thoughts on social media on Wednesday, Ainabkoi MP, William Chepkut, said Ruto should hurry and nominate Waiguru as his Deputy if he wants to win the election by 8 am.





Chepkut said a Ruto/ Waiguru tag team is a good combination because even Kikuyus who are opposed to Ruto’s presidency in 2022 will support the duo.





“A William Ruto/Anne Waiguru candidature will sweep the presidency by 1pm in August of 2022. #WaiguruDP2022,” Chepkut said.





Sources said Ruto has already approached Waiguru and it is only a matter of time before he announces his running mate in 2022.



