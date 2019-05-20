I will not register for HUDUMA NAMBA – RAILA ODINGA’s man tells UHURU, says the process is unnecessary and time consuming

Monday May 20, 2019-

A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has said he will not take part in the ongoing mass registration of Kenyans on Huduma Namba arguing the process was unnecessary and time consuming.





Speaking to Citizen TV on Monday, Narok Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, maintained Huduma Namba was a misplaced priority that would not add any value to the lives of Kenyans.





He also accused the government of carrying out the process without conducting civic education and explaining to Kenyans what it was all about.





"I have not registered and no way will I register. Wakenya wanasumbuliwa bure (they are bothering Kenyans for no good reason)," Ole Kina said.





The senator further argued the court made a ruling on the matter and barred the government from forcing citizens to enlist with the National Integrated Information Management System (NIIMS), also known as Huduma Namba.





“The court made a ruling on this matter and stated clearly that no Kenyan should be compelled to registered, I am surprised with what is happening, Kenyans are being threaten and force to take Huduma Namba,” he said.



