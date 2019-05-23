“I sleep hungry, I have not received salary for 9 months”- Frustrated COP writes a letter to UHURU KENYATTA (READ)

Thursday, May 23, 2019 - A cop has written a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta expressing his predicament at work.





Over the last 9 months, he has not received any salary yet he has a young family to take care of.





The cops claims that at times, he is forced to sleep hungry.





This is the same cop who had posted a suicide note on facebook, citing frustrations at work.





Here’s the open letter he wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta begging for help.





Open Letter To My President His Excellency The President Of The Republic Of Kenya And Commander In Chief O f Kenya Defence Forces





Your excellency,



I write to bring to your attention my present predicaments and also the mental anguish that I'm going through at this moment





I joined the service in the year 2006 and seconded to the Rapid deployment unit in the year 2008



I was further redeployed to the Late Hon Michuki Residence with the contingent of others officers for security and patrol.





Having grown up in the area I was marked by some elements sympathetic to the sect. I was later transferred to the very area that led to simultaneous attacks between the year 2013-2016.while recapulating my salary was unlawfully stopped but later reinstated and arrears paid and subsequently attachment at Jogoo house Legal Office only to be ordered back to Muranga.





Your excellency My salary was again suspended 9mnths ago causing immense pain and suffering . The compensation meant for the injuries was also stopped midway. Kindly note that i have a young family that entirely depends on me.





I'm a registered person living with disabilities and the scooter that I use for mobility was impounded at central police station with no preferred charges to-date.





Lastly your excellency, I have not paid rent to shelter my family. I have not paid school fees either for my little daughter. We are sleeping hungry. We have stopped thinking.





APC Apollo Kioria



F/n 229066



Apollo.kioria@gmail.com



