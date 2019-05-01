I know ZARI’s favourite underwear and SEX position - DIAMOND brags as the beef gets hot

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - Diamond Platnumz and his ex-wife, Zari Hassan, have been exchanging harsh words on social media and washing their dirty linen in the media.





The beef between Diamond and Zari started when he revealed that she used to cheat on him with multiple sex partners when they were dating, including her gym trainer and a famous Nigerian singer.





Zari went mad and also started exposing Diamond’s dirt and insulting him on social media.





And it now seems that the two celebrities won’t stop attacking each other anytime soon.





In a recent interview with a Tanzanian publication, the Tetema hit maker bragged that he knows Zari’s favourite underwear and sex position.

According to Diamond, he knows almost everything about his exes, Zari Hassan included.





“There is nothing I don’t know about all my exes for sure”





“It’s something I have a degree in.”





“For Instance, I know what works for them.”





“The dos and don’ts, favourite positions and favourite pants.”





“All of them including Zari,” the singer bragged.



