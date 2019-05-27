How a Mzungu from Switzerland lied to me and infected me with HIV - Kenyan LADY narrates and warns greedy slay queens

Monday, May 27, 2019 - A Kenyan lady has narrated how a Mzungu from Switzerland infected her with the deadly HIV virus.





She met the man on a dating site and they started dating and then settled down as husband and wife.





After some time, he went back to Switzerland and promised to send her upkeep money.





He also promised that he will help her in processing papers so that she can go to Switzerland and settle there.





But the lady is now regretting why she met the white man and fell to his trap after he infected her with the HIV virus and vanished.





He has cut communication after returning to his motherland, leaving her high and dry.





This is her story.