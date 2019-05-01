How My Hotel Business Grew From Making Ksh1,000 To Ksh10,000 Per Day

I am one of those people who believe in hard work and that is what I have practiced over time. But something happened to me last year which I want to mention.





I never thought I would have to engage with someone to help me grow my business but circumstances forced me to.





I started a hotel in Kisumu near Kondele in 2014. The capital for this business was KSh1.5 million. At the time I believed it would bring in something substantial. One week into the business, customers were flowing in, I was happy. I started making profits and in a day I would make up to KSh3,000.





The business was continuing well and I was excited about how it was picking up. From Monday to Saturday, the hotel was full with customers. Eventually, it reached a point where finding sitting space was a problem, especially during lunch hours.





Two years later, I experienced the worst nightmare.





A building which was situated directly opposite to my hotel, was successfully completed. I was excited as I assumed it would house people who would eventually become patrons. Later on I discovered that the building’s ground floor had been bought by an individual who would later set up a hotel.





It was upsetting and I was lost for words. This drove me to almost shut down my own establishment.





The new restaurant was opened in October 2016. When it started operating, I felt the impact.





My hotel, which was my constant stream of income of KSh3,000 – KSh5,000 per day dropped in revenue to less than KSh800. I thought the situation would improve with time but as days went by, my profits dwindled. At one point I thought of closing the business, but my passion dictated otherwise.





One evening, as I was sharing my story with a friend, she informed me of a solution. I wasn’t very comfortable with it but since I was desperate, I resolved to give it a try.





Mama Atieno, as we commonly refer to her as, introduced me to Dr. Mugwenu. She told me the doctor would overturn my misfortunes and gave me this number to call, +254 740 637 248.





After I called, we talked about my issue and the traditional herbalist set up an appointment.

But before we met I looked up details about Dr. Mugwenu, which I would like to share:





Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu





For consultation call: +254 740 637 248





Or drop a line at mugwenudoctors@gmail.com





WWW.MUGWENUDOCTORS.COM





I also noticed several top blogs have written much about the doctor. After getting satisfied with positive reviews of the herbalist, I decided to honour the appointment.





To cut the story short, I received help from him and my daily revenue shot to more than KSh10,000 per day.





I advice anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu.





Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection. The queries might range from life obstacles and financial challenges to physical aspects, among others.





I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone having similar problems t o visit Dr. Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved.





The traditional doctor says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released.





Dr. Mugwenu handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurate foretelling of one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.





Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu, he heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness in addition to other ailments.





The traditional doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.





For consultation call: +254 740 637 248 www.mugwenudoctors.com



