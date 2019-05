How My Hotel Business Grew From Making Ksh1,000 To Ksh10,000 Per Day

I am one of those people who believe in hard work and that is what I have practiced over time. But something happened to me last year which I want to mention.

I never thought I would have to engage with someone to help me grow my business but circumstances forced me to.

I started a hotel in Kisumu near Kondele in 2014. The capital for this business was KSh1.5 million. At the time I believed it would bring in something substantial. One week into the business, customers were flowing in, I was happy. I started making profits and in a day I would make up to KSh3,000.

The business was continuing well and I was excited about how it was picking up. From Monday to Saturday, the hotel was full with customers. Eventually, it reached a point where finding sitting space was a problem, especially during lunch hours.

Two years later, I experienced the worst nightmare.

A building which was situated directly opposite to my hotel, was successfully completed. I was excited as I assumed it would house people who would eventually become patrons. Later on I discovered that the building’s ground floor had been bought by an individual who would later set up a hotel.

It was upsetting and I was lost for words. This drove me to almost shut down my own establishment.

The new restaurant was opened in October 2016. When it started operating, I felt the impact.

My hotel, which was my constant stream of income of KSh3,000 – KSh5,000 per day dropped in revenue to less than KSh800. I thought the situation would improve with time but as days went by, my profits dwindled. At one point I thought of closing the business, but my passion dictated otherwise.

One evening, as I was sharing my story with a friend, she informed me of a solution. I wasn’t very comfortable with it but since I was desperate, I resolved to give it a try.

Mama Atieno, as we commonly refer to her as, introduced me to Dr. Mugwenu. She told me the doctor would overturn my misfortunes and gave me this number to call, +254 740 637 248.

After I called, we talked about my issue and the traditional herbalist set up an appointment.

But before we met I looked up details about Dr. Mugwenu, which I would like to share:

Or drop a line at mugwenudoctors@gmail.com

I also noticed several top blogs have written much about the doctor. After getting satisfied with positive reviews of the herbalist, I decided to honour the appointment.

To cut the story short, I received help from him and my daily revenue shot to more than KSh10,000 per day.

I advice anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu.

Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection. The queries might range from life obstacles and financial challenges to physical aspects, among others.

I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone having similar problems t

o visit Dr. Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved.