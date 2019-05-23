Here’s what Gay writer BINYAVANGA WAINANA posted about his death, this man had predicted his death, RIP!!

, , , 03:40

Thursday, May 23, 2019-Celebrated writer, Binyavanga Wainana, lost his life on Tuesday around 10PM after suffering a stroke.

The 2002 Caine Prize winner has been in and out of the hospital since 2015.

He even flew to India for specialized medication after his condition worsened but his battle with stroke claimed his life on Tuesday.

Last year in January, Binyanga talked about  his death in an emotional post.

The controversial writer said that he doesn’t fear death anymore and further told his friends, fans and relatives that  when he dies, he doesn’t want people  to mourn him.

He wants his life to be celebrated not to be mourned.

Here’s a screenshot of what he posted in January 2018.

May his soul rest in peace.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

