Here’s SILAS NYANCHWANI’s beautiful tribute to the late BINYAVANGA WAINAINA that will move you to tears

I still remember how in Form 2, I saw his photo in the Nation, must have been a Friday or a Monday and he had just won the Cain Prize. It was uplifting because even then, we had hopes that one day, we too will win an award. Elusive for now, but may be one day. He opened way for two more Kenyans, Yvonne Owuor and Okwiri Oduor. He created Kwani? Which for a decade up 2013, or thereabouts was one of the most consistent spaces for the Kenyan and African literati. I mean,Chimamanda Adichie is, because, Binya opened the door for her. Through Binyavanga, we met so many contemporary African writers in Nairobi. Kwani? 2010 and 2012 conferences were something to savour. There were the Kwani? Open Mic's. The Kwani oeuvre is rich and we have him to thank.