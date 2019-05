Here’s a PASTOR who has been jailed for 25 years after raping, impregnating and killing a school girl in Kitale(PHOTO).

Friday, May 24, 2019

-A rogue pastor has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he raped, impregnated and killed a school girl.





Secondary School in July 2011. The pastor identified as, Charles Nyachwara, murdered Scholastica Mmbihi, a 17 year old student at YuyaSecondary School in July 2011.





Apparently, the young girl fell pregnant with triplets after the pastor raped her.





The merciless pastor then hatched a plan to murder the young lady.





He was arrested after the heinous act and later released on bond.





fled to Uganda and acquired citizenship after he was given a bond of Ksh 1 Million and even opened a church in the neighboring country. The rogue man of Godfled to Uganda and acquired citizenshipafter he was given a bond of Ksh 1 Million and even openeda church in the neighboring country.





However, he was nabbed by Kenyan detectives after being on the run for over 5 years.





A Kitale court has sentenced him to 25 years in jail after he was found guilty of committing the heinous act.





See his photo.