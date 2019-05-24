Here’s a PASTOR who has been jailed for 25 years after raping, impregnating and killing a school girl in Kitale(PHOTO).

Friday, May 24, 2019-A rogue pastor has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he raped, impregnated and killed a school girl.

The pastor identified as, Charles Nyachwara, murdered Scholastica Mmbihi, a 17 year old student at Yuya  Secondary School in July 2011.

Apparently, the young girl  fell pregnant with triplets after the pastor raped her.

The merciless pastor then  hatched a plan to murder the young lady.

He was arrested after the heinous act and later released on bond.

The rogue man of God  fled to Uganda and acquired citizenship  after he was given a bond of Ksh 1 Million and even opened  a church  in the neighboring country.

However, he was nabbed  by Kenyan detectives after being on the run for over 5 years.

A Kitale court has sentenced him to 25 years in jail after he was found guilty of committing the heinous act.

See his photo.


