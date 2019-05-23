Here is why WETANGULA cannot be arrested despite conning UAE ruler Sh 400 million – UHURU and RAILA should be ashamed!!

Thursday May 23, 2019

-Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has sensationally claimed that Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, cannot be arrested and charged over the fake gold scam.





Commenting on social media on Thursday, Miguna said that Wetangula is a partner in crime with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Amolo Odinga.





He noted that the senator has engineered several mega scandals in the government but he is yet to be found guilty of any of them.





According to Miguna, as long as Uhuru and Raila remain together, the fight against corruption will not be successful.





“Moses Wetang'ula's top 5 scams: Sold Tokyo and Abuja Embassies, Grabbed Turkana Oil Blocks. Grabbed @EACCKenya Building, Stole Shs. 30 Billion UAE Gold, BAT Bribery. But he cannot be charged because Uhuru Kenyatta @RailaOdinga and @FredMatiangi are PARTNERS in crime,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.



