Here is why RAILA ODINGA is mourning – see the member of his family who has died today!

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is currently mourning the death of one of his family member who succumbed to old age on Tuesday.





Dorcas Owino Nyongo, mother to Kisumu Governor, Prof Any Nyongo, died on Tuesday after suffering from a short illness.





In his condolence message, Raila Odinga described Dorcas as a true matriarch and pillar of the Nyongo family.





Here is Raila Odinga‘s full message to Nyongo’s family following the demise of Dorcas.





RAILA ODINGA’S CONDOLENCES TO NYONG'O FAMILY:

Mama Ida and I mourn the passing of Mama Dorcas Owino Nyong'o, mother to Prof. Peter Anyang Nyong'o, the governor of the county of Kisumu.

Dorcas was a true matriarch and pillar of the Nyongo family. She never stopped serving and guiding the family and the community she was part of despite her advancing years.

She leaves behind a legacy of remarkable leadership and great heart.

We are profoundly grateful for having known her. Our family will be forever grateful for the friendship we formed that has stood the test of time.

Our hearts and prayers are with Professor and the entire Nyongo clan at this moment of grief. May God grant the family the fortitude and faith to cope with the loss.



H.E RAILA ODINGA

MAY 28, 2019