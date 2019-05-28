Here is why Kenyans are blaming RAILA ODINGA over the arrest of Witethie MCA, JULIUS MACHARIA- UHURU has been bewitched!

Tuesday May 28, 2019

-Kenyans on Tuesday woke up to the news that Witethie MCA, Julius Macharia, had been arrested over a poster depicting the Deputy President William Ruto in military uniform.





The MCA, who is a member of Tanga Tanga group associated with Ruto, was arrested together with the driver of the van they were traveling in with images of DP in full military regalia.





His van, a Toyota Hiace further displayed graphics of the Coat of Arms and the national flag.





Now all guns have turned to one Opposition Leader Raila Odinga whose rivalry with the Deputy President is taking new levels.





Some of Kenyans who took to social media to protest the move questioned why Raila Odinga was never arrested when he unlawfully got sworn in as the Peoples President of Kenya despite having lost the presidential elections.





Here are some comments from angry Kenyans,





“ Weitethie MCA Julius Macharia has been arrested for driving a vehicle with DP Ruto image as commander in Chief. Someone tell Raila that fighting Ruto's allies will not weaken him but make him stronger. People will always side with the underdog,” asked one Kenyan who was identified as Douglas.





“ So they arrested Weitethie MCA Julius Macharia for DP Ruto pics drawn in his car!!! Raila odinga who swore himself as the President of the republic Kenya is walking scot free. Fighting Ruto won't help Baba become a President rather it will rapture his political career ," Eric Kinoti wrote on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST