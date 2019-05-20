Here is why ICC prosecutor FATOU BENSOUDA may come for FRANCIS ATWOLI and MAINA KAMANDA- Never joke with WILLIAM RUTO!!

Monday May 20, 2019

-Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli and nominated MP, Maina Kamanda, may spend their sunset years in an International Criminal Court (ICC) jail if what is happening is anything to go by.





The two octogenarians have been preaching hatred for the last two years and this according to Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, amounts to crimes against humanity.





Addressing a press conference in Nakuru on Sunday, Ngunjiri said he has written a letter to ICC Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, requesting for the arrest and incarceration of Atwoli and Maina.





He said the two have launched a multifaceted campaigns to divide Kenyans ahead of 2022 presidential election.





He also mentioned Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny,a as among leaders who are preaching hatred in Kenya.





“Nimeandika barua kwa ICC na majina ya akina Kamanda, Kutuny na wengine ndio ijulikane who is dividing Kenyans. Pia Atwoli jina lake nimetuma (I have written to the ICC with the names of Kamanda, Kutuny, Atwoli and others. They need to know the people dividing Kenyans,"Ngunjiri said.





Ngunjiri is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.



