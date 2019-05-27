Here is why foolish RUTO can be charged with murder like OBADO before 2022 – RAILA ODINGA in the mix

Monday May 27,2019-

Celebrated Nairobi lawyer , Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has said the Deputy President William Ruto can be charged with murder in the court of law over the statement he made in Nakuru on Sunday.





When speaking in Naivasha , Ruto who was accompanied by over 30 lawmakers, stated that the African Union(AU) job description for Raila Odinga did not include prospecting minerals.





Now according to Senior Counsel, Ruto’s statement qualifies as malice aforethought in law which law dictionary defines as " the conscious intent to cause death or great bodily harm to another person before a person commits the crime.





“Such malice is a required element to prove first-degree murder" or "a general evil and depraved state of mind in which the person is unconcerned for the lives of others."





“DP RUTO is simply too BRUTAL..in law he can be charged with MURDER for his statement satisfies the legal prerequisite to commit MURDER...which in law is called "MALICE AFORETHOUGHT," Ahmednasir wrote.





Ruto , who was speaking after attending a church service in Naivasha says they never negotiated a deal with AU for the former Prime Minister to be involved in prospecting minerals or any gold merchandise.





"The deal we negotiated for Raila Odinga as AU Infrastructure representative did not include prospecting and sale of minerals,"Ruto said.



