Here is the video of LARRY MADOWO eating roasted MICE while on duty in Malawi that has left Kenyans talking (WATCH)

Thursday, May 23, 2019-

Larry Madowo, who is the BBC Africa Business Editor has left Kenyans talking after he ate a mouse from a street vendor in Malawi.





Madowo is currently covering the elections in Malawi and his team took some time engage a vendor selling fried mice by the roadside.





After trying the fried mouse which is a apparently a popular delicacy in Malawi, Madowo wrote:





"I ate a mouse for the first time and it was, well, amazing!"





"They’re eaten whole with the skin and everything. It tastes just like chicken."









According to the locals, the mice are gutted, boiled in plain water for about half an hour and salted. They are then fire dried until they are nearly bone dry”





Watch the video below and reactions.

I ate a mouse 🐁 for the first time and it was, well, amazing! Mice (not rats!) are a delicacy in parts of Malawi. Tastes just like chicken 😉 pic.twitter.com/oFx7DGkjw9 May 23, 2019

Yani uliacha panya za muthurwa za bure ukakule panya za Malawi. See your life. — rose nyagathiri (@nyagathiri85) May 23, 2019

So this is what the former Ndia MP Njeru, was telling us sometime back! — Careyz Mwangi, Esq. (@Careyz_) May 23, 2019

My goodness you will never kiss me again — Imani Immah (@ImaniImmah) May 23, 2019



