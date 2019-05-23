Here is the video of LARRY MADOWO eating roasted MICE while on duty in Malawi that has left Kenyans talking (WATCH)

Thursday, May 23, 2019- Larry Madowo, who is the BBC Africa Business Editor has left Kenyans talking after he ate a mouse from a street vendor in Malawi.

Madowo is currently covering the elections in Malawi and his team took some time engage a vendor selling fried mice by the roadside.

After trying the fried mouse which is a apparently a popular delicacy in Malawi, Madowo wrote:

"I ate a mouse for the first time and it was, well, amazing!"

"They’re eaten whole with the skin and everything. It tastes just like chicken."


According to the locals, the mice are gutted, boiled in plain water for about half an hour and salted. They are then fire dried until they are nearly bone dry”

