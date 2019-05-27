HERE is the reason why Bungoma Senator , MOSES WETANGULA is still hiding in HONGKONG – Never Joke with UAE ruler SHEIKH MAKTOUM

Monday May 27,2019-

Bungoma Senator , Moses Wetangula, is still hiding in Hong Kong after he was linked to the Sh 400 million fake gold scam.





In the scam , criminals posing as international gold merchants conned United Arab Emirates(UAE)ruler ,Sheikh Maktoum Sh 400 million.





The criminals led by Wetangula lied to Sheikh that they will sell him 6.5 Tonnes of gold from Democratic Republic of Congo.





Now Wetangula is still hiding in Hong Kong after Sheikh sent his agents to Dubai to arrest him in case he passes over there.





For somebody travelling from Hong Kong to Kenya , he must lands in Dubai and that is the reason why the Senator is still hiding in HongKong.





Sources said Wetangula wants to fly to mainland China where he can connect a direct flight from Beijing to Nairobi.





Here in Nairobi , Flying Squad officers are waiting him at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) so that they can arrest him over money laundering and other crimes.



