Here is RAILA ODINGA‘s man who is being hunted by Israeli’s MOSAD for stealing Sh 14 billion shillings – He is a member of KALENJIN community

Tuesday May 28, 2019

-Israel Government has sent its officers to Kenya to probe former Cabinet Minister who was implicated in a Sh 14 billion graft case involving an Israeli construction firm.





According to impeccable sources, former Roads Cabinet Secretary, Franklin Bett, is among 19 public servants who are linked to the high profile scandal.





According to Israel Government, the 19 suspects received bribes from the construction company, Solel Boneh International Holdings (SBI Holdings), and awarded it a tender to build the Mau Summit-Kericho-Kisumu Highway in 2010.





The company is believed to have formed a habit of bribing African countries for gigs and that they had a special concentration in Kenya where 50 suspects were interrogated.





“According to evidence collected, in Kenyan alone where the investigations focused, bribes totaling tens of millions of shekels were transferred generating projects and benefits worth hundreds of millions of shekels," top Israeli official said.





The agency, which carried out the investigations together with its Kenyan counterpart, disclosed that it had completed investigations and would be forwarding the case to the prosecutor's office.





"During the investigation, which was made in conjunction with Kenya's anti-corruption unit in Nairobi, 50 suspects were interrogated, including 19 public servants in Nairobi," it stated.

Franklin Bett was appointed by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga as Cabinet Secretary in charge of Roads during the grand coalition government.



