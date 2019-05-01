Here is the name of Kenya’s highest paid CEO - He takes home Sh 31 million a month as his villagers continue to die from hunger and diseases

Friday May 24, 2019 - One of Kenya’s corporate leaders takes home Sh 31 million, thanks to poor Kenyans who have saved money in Cooperative Bank.





Cooperative Bank Chief Executive Officer, Gideon Muriuki, takes home Sh 31 million monthly due to huge bonuses he receives as CEO.





According to a wealth report published by a local daily, Muriuki trounced all the CEOs of companies listed in the Nairobi Stock Exchange with his Sh376.4 million annual pay.





The increase was largely att ributed to his basic salary that rose by Sh5.6 million to stand at Sh105.4 million.





His bonuses of Sh271 million largely remained the same.





Muriuki's earnings were ahead of that of KCB CEO, Joshua Oigara, who also got a 6.6 percent pay rise in 2018 to Sh273 million.





Oigara earns Sh 22.75 million per month.





Oigara and Muriuki earn good money but they have done nothing to help their villages where they were born.





They are just useless corporate leaders who always drive big cars and attend lunch and dinners at high end hotels in Nairobi with pretty girls.





These CEOs have no legacy to leave like Award Winning Teacher, Peter Tambichi.





Tambichi, who won this year’s World Best Teacher’s award, shared Sh 100 million from his reward with poor students from Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Njoro





