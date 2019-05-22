Here is the man who ordered the cancellation of RUTO’s trip to US and CANADA – He is powerful than UHURU and RAILA ODINGA combined

Wednesday May 22, 2019

-A senior Foreign Affairs official has been sacked by Ministry of Foreign Affairs for approving Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to United States and Canada.





In what could be a sign of bitter rivalry between the DP and the president, the officer was sent on compulsory leave for facilitating the DP's trip.





The officer was sacked by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma who accused him of not consulting while approving state officers’ trips abroad.





Ruto and an entourage of MPs were supposed to leave the country on Monday but State House refused to approve the visit.

Sources said the man behind the cancellation of Ruto’s visit is Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.

Last week, Ruto dramatically confronted Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, accusing him of being used to sabotage his 2022 presidential bid.

The two came face-to-face at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport at around 8pm on Wednesday last week when they had gone to welcome Uhuru back from his one-day visit to Kigali, Rwanda.

Ruto confronted Kibicho, asking him why he allegedly instructed county commissioners and police commanders not to provide security at his functions.