Here is the man that UHURU KENYATTA wants to replace the corrupt JOHN NJIRAINI at KRA – He is a ruthless former Military Intelligence Officer

Tuesday May 28, 2019 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Board shortlisted five candidates who will replace outgoing KRA Commissioner General, John Njiraini.





In a notice published in local dailies on Tuesday, KRA said Mr Julius Waita Mwatu, Mr Richard Boro Ndung'u, Mr Andrew Kazora Okello, Mr James Githii Mburu and Mr Duncan Otieno Onduru were the front-runners for the Commissioner General post.





According to impeccable sources, President Uhuru Kenyatta wants James Githii Mburu to replace Njiraini.





Mburu is the Commissioner for Intelligence and Strategic Operations who led investigations that saw 87 KRA officials arrested for aiding tax evasion.





He is a former Military Intelligence Officer and has a brilliant record at Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).





A source at KRA said Mburu was brought to KRA by President Uhuru Kenyatta who ordered Njiraini to create the position of Commissioner of Intelligence and Strategic Operations and name Mburu as its occupant.





Mr Mburu had earlier failed to clinch the position of Commissioner of Investigations and Enforcement.





With the appointment of Mburu as DG, corruption and nepotism will be a thing of the past in Times Tower.



