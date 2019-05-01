Here is the Kenyan media house than knew of the fake gold 4 months ago and never published anything – Were they bribed by WETANGULA?

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - Rarieda MP, Otiende Omollo, has revealed that one of Kenya’s leading media houses was aware of the fake gold scandal four months ago but refused to publish it because of reasons known only to them.





In an interview with NTV’s Am Live on Wednesday, Omollo said that one Zhandi, who works for the Dubai royal family, approached The Nation in February with claims that the royal family had been duped.





The paper, however, refused to publish Zhandi's claims because they were compromised by local gold merchants led by Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula.





“Suddenly, and I think from last week, this matter burst out in all the media houses at the same time.”





“I think that the only media house that owned up to knowing about it was the Nation.”





“There are references that Mr Zhandi had complained to the Nation sometimes in February but the Nation did not find the story juicy enough or the need to air it," Otiende stated.





A number of people have been arrested and arraigned in court over the fake gold scam.





Wetangula, who has been named by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) as a person of interest is expected to be grilled when he jets back into the country from China.



