Here is the identity of the daredevil man who impersonated no nonsense CS MATIANGI and conned Dubai royal family gold worth Sh400 million-He will see fire

Tuesday May 21, 2019 -Details have emerged on the daring confidence tricks played by the perpetrators of the fake gold scam that saw members of the Dubai royal family lose at least Sh400 million to suspected Kenyan criminals.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to be in the hunt for one specific individual, only identified as Mukiri, who daringly impersonated Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in the scam.

The scammers had come up with a false narrative that their gold had been seized by security officials working for the Ministry of Interior.

They then convinced Dubai businessman Ali Zhandi that he needed to pay off the Interior CS to have the goods released from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

According to reports, Mukiri, whom detectives believe closely resembles the real Matiang'i, inspected a guard of honor while meeting with Zhandi.

The incident is said to have taken place in Karen after Zandi complained over the delays in having his gold released – several weeks after he had hired allegedly hired Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula to help negotiate with the security bosses.

