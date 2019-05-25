Here is a big question that RUTO asked RAILA ODINGA after he claimed that he was the whistleblower of the fake gold scandal – Baba is getting old!

Saturday May 25, 2019-

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed that he was the whistleblower of the fake gold scandal where criminals posing as international gold merchants conned United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruler, Sheikh Maktoum, Sh 400 million.





Speaking in Kisii county on Friday,Raila who is also Orange Democratic Movement party leader, revealed that he had travelled to the UAE and met its ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai over the scam, which has sucked in the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.





“I told the royal ruler that the voice he heard on phone was not that of the minister. I know Matiang’i’s voice and the callers were simply using it to advance their agenda,” Raila said.





“Matiang’i is as clean as a whistle on this fake-gold saga. Leave him alone,”Raila added.





Now Deputy President William Ruto through his confidante and Soy MP, Caleb Kositany, has asked Raila to tell Kenyans how he travelled from Kenya to Dubai.





“Raila just answer the following questions, 1 Whose private jet did you use to fly to the emirates?. 2. Were you accompanied by Zaheer?. http://3.You are claiming to be the whistle blower, really?,” Kositany asked on his Twitter page.



