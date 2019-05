Here is a big question that RUTO asked RAILA ODINGA after he claimed that he was the whistleblower of the fake gold scandal – Baba is getting old!

National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed that he was the whistleblower of the fake gold scandal where criminals posing as international gold merchants conned United Arab Emirates (UAE) ruler, Sheikh Maktoum, Sh 400 million.

Speaking in Kisii county on Friday,Raila who is also Orange Democratic Movement party leader, revealed that he had travelled to the UAE and met its ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai over the scam, which has sucked in the names of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.