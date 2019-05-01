Help trace this girl! She was to report to school on Monday but she is nowhere to be seen(PHOTOs)

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

-The family of Elizabeth Muthoni is requesting Kenyans to help them locate their daughter.





Elizabeth hails from Nakuru and she was supposed to report to school on Monday.



She left home dressed in school uniform when schools re-opened on Monday.





However, she is nowhere to be seen and her family is in distress.





If you happen to see her, call the numbers provided in the post.







