He Told My Wife, “Hata Paka Mzee Hukunywa Maziwa”.Mimi Nilisonga Mbele Nikasikia Bibi Akisema,”Unaweka Hiyo Omwieri Yote Na Umelipa Mia Tano Tu!”

Mimi pesa niko nazo lakini kuna kitu ilikuwa inasumbua mimi.I am married and my two children are in high school.I work in Nairobi and my wife lives in Kisumu.I only visit my family once a week and sometimes after two weeks.





It happened that one of my colleagues was going to Kisumu two weeks ago.Since I was not busy,I told him to drop at my house and go his way….he agreed. We started our journey a bit late and I was sure I was to be in Kisumu at 11pm.My issue that day was that I didn’t have a phone but I had one that my wife was using which I wanted to borrow before I get money to buy mine.Unfortunately,I didn’t get time to call my wife in advance.





We arrived in Kisumu and I went straight to Tuskys Supermarket and did some shopping.My colleague then dropped my outside my house. But as I was alighting, I saw lights were still on in my bedroom.I was curious to know what was happening. That’s when I tip toed to see whether there was something unusual.





As I approached the wall of my bedroom window, I heard a man talk in base,”babe,hata paka mzee ukunywa maziwa,unataka ngapi ndio nionje kidogo?”I didn’t believe my eyes,I went nearer to hear better.That’s when my wife responded,”hiyo omieri yako hiweziiingia na umelipa mia tano tu”.





My trouser became small as muscles contracted. My voice failed me after I tried to shout.I loitered around the house looking for a place to peep inside the house to have a clear view and collect evidence. After I heard my wife say,”usiniumize,weka pole pole.Hiikitu haiendi mahali!All of a sudden I heard,”babe,babe ,oh my goodness!Out of jealous and anger,I pushed the door hard and found myself inside the house.





Immediately they heard me shout and hit the bedroom door, my wife opened and started apologizing, but the man who was with her, who I discovered was her fellow teacher,started threatening me that he can kill me and have my wife forever.He said,”utamu nimesikia,kitu iko sawa”,Ukienda Nairobi nitakukulia bibi tena.He talked as he rushed outside. I feared to wrestle him because he had enough muscles to humiliate me.





All of a sudden tears started flowing down my cheeks as I pondered on the way forward. My wife had disappeared and left me alone. For three hours I didn’t sleep, but sleep overwhelmed me and found myself in the sofa the following morning.





The following I woke up and said I must teach this mburukenge a lesson.I wanted his private parts to migrate from their rightful place to the forehead.I contacted this doctor who everyone is praising.





