He Told My Wife, “Hata Paka Mzee Hukunywa Maziwa”.Mimi Nilisonga Mbele Nikasikia Bibi Akisema,”Unaweka Hiyo Omwieri Yote Na Umelipa Mia Tano Tu!”

It happened that one of my colleagues was going to Kisumu two weeks ago.Since I was not busy,I told him to drop at my house and go his way….he agreed. We started our journey a bit late and I was sure I was to be in Kisumu at 11pm.My issue that day was that I didn’t have a phone but I had one that my wife was using which I wanted to borrow before I get money to buy mine.Unfortunately,I didn’t get time to call my wife in advance.