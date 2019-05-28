Have you seen it? Popular slay king, King TblakHoc, shares crazy video, LADIES can do anything for money (WATCH)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 08:18
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - King TblackHoc is a popular male socialite based in Nigeria who shoots blue movies and then sells them online.
He hunts for greedy slay queens and pays them a few coins to feature in his blue movies.
In this video, he is seen getting naughty with a lady and doing crazy stuff to her.
Ladies can do anything for money.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST