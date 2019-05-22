Governor WAIGURU drops a bombshell! See the leading Presidential candidates who are dying to have her as their running mate in 2022?

Wednesday May 22, 2019 -Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has revealed that at least two leading presidential candidates have approached her to be their running mate come 2022.





Speaking during an interview, Waiguru said she's however weighing the options and that she will make a decision after consultations.





“I have at least two offers for the Deputy President position, but it is not the right time to name the parties,” Waiguru said during the interview.





The former Devolution Minister said that she is keen to ensure Mt. Kenya interests are factored in and are taken care of when the next Government takes over in 2022.





“I see my role as making sure the 10 counties that make up the Mt. Kenya region get their rightful place in the next Government. We do not want a boardroom appointee to lead the region, but rather a person who is the choice of the people,” she said.





In 2018, Waiguru hosted Deputy President William Ruto a couple times before reducing her engagement with him. Also, she held talks with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





