Gospel singer EKO DYDDA exposed badly by his SEXY WIFE for being a serial womanizer (LOOK)

Friday, May 24, 2019

- It seems Kenyan Gospel artistes cannot catch a break from the numerous scandals making headlines.





From Willy Paul grinding on sexy ladies in a club to the DK Kwenye Beat and Hope Kid saga, another gospel artiste in Eko Dydda is in the news for all the wrong reasons.





This is after the veteran ghetto rapper was exposed by his wife and mother of his two sons, Cynthia Ayugi, for cheating on her with a friend.





A few months ago, Eko Dydda was reported to have kicked his wife out of their home after she confronted him over an affair with another woman.





According to a reliable source, the award winning rapper is a serial womanizer who cannot keep his zip up.









Apparently, his randy nature has made it impossible for his wife to even hire a house help.





The rapper denied the claims then saying: “ You know me and the values I hold on family.









My sons and wife are very dear to me. Those stories are negative energies that I have no time for and hold no substance. Did Jesus ever kick anyone out? I live a life of positivity,”





However, his wife took to social media on Thursday where she revealed that the rapper has been cheating on her and she’s not going to remain silent anymore.





“Breaking someone’s marriage is not Godly. I invited you as a friend, today unasema ambia Eko not to bring me home because love yenu haita grow. It’s not a battle @EkoDydda you don’t have to hide it anymore your ‘Dope’ is free to love you, sometimes it’s healthy to walk away. Na leo ndio ile siku I will not hide it for fame, money. I will stand with the truth and will never lie to people,” she wrote.





The rapper declined to comment when contacted.



