Gospel singer BAHATI bows to pressure after his wife DIANA MARUA ‘embarrassed’ him on social media (LOOK)

Tuesday, May 21, 2019- Controversial gospel singer, Kevin Bahati, has bowed to pressure and got rid of his new hairdo after backlash from netizens and wife, Diana Marua.

Last week, Bahati unveiled his new hairstyle where he had used hair extensions to make his baby locks long but most people did not like it.

His Diana Marua called him out on Instagram and it seems he has reverted to his trademark hairdo.

 “Babe, I never fold on you... but this look on you, NAAAAAHHHH @bahatikenya who’s with me?” wrote Diana Marua.

