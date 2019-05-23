Going viral! Have you seen these videos of a Kenyan MOMO twerking her pumpkin sized BOOTY ?

, , , , 02:22

Thursday, May 23, 2019-A Kenyan momo is going viral after she posted videos twerking her booty that is shaped like a pumpkin.

Despite her weight, she is very flexible and the moves are on point.

 Men are loving the lady's moves and enjoying her big buttocks.

Check out the videos.




The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

I Found My Wife Doing This With A Butcher Man. I Did This!

I am always a quiet person and I pray that I continue being good to people but something happened to me last month that made me hate mysel...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno