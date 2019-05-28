God will never forgive GIDEON MOI, see how he lied to JONATHAN MOI’s son and switched his phone like a common conman - RUTO is better!

Tuesday May 28, 2019 - A middle aged man claiming to be the son of late Jonathan Moi has revealed how Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, lied to him during the burial of his father late last month.





Lawrence Kipchumba claimed that the Senator who had promised to assist him after Jonathan's burial has since gone cold on him as efforts to reach him have failed to bear fruit.





Kipchumba said that he has been left to die on his own despite promises that he would be assisted.





“I was called to Kabarak on April 26, before my father's burial and I was to meet Gideon but he instead sent his Personal Assistant.”





“We talked in length and they told me not to disrupt the burial ceremony and instead they said they will help me after the burial.”





“Up to now I haven't received any help.”





“Nobody is picking my calls and am suffering here cutting trees to feed my children," Kipchumba said.





Kipchumba, 36, claims that he was born out of wedlock and his mother, Mary Cheruto, informed him that the late former rally driver was his father.





He said that Moi participated fully in his initiation ceremony which he interpreted to mean he was his son.





All he now wants is to be assisted so that he may fend for his family





"I just wish the Senator will talk and assist, I don’t need money but assistance I get a better job,” he said.



