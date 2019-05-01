God bless UHURU, see how he helped a NASA MP after RAILA ODINGA rejected him and called him names - No wonder he never wins any election

Monday May 27, 2019 - Borabu MP, Ben Momanyi, has narrated secrets behind his appointment to the Parliamentary Service Commission, a year after the dramatic victory over his own NASA coalition.





Speaking at Nyamiranga Secondary School over the weekend, Mr Momanyi, a Wiper legislator, said President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned all Jubilee MPs to State House and instructed them to vote for him.





“I have learnt to embrace everyone.”





“The most important thing on Earth is to work for your people.”

“I cannot select political camps for now.”





“If I ever did, I wouldn't be PSC member," Momanyi said.





According to Mr Momanyi, he was almost losing due to lack of NASA support before Uhuru came to his rescue at the last minute before voting.





“For instance, President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned his troops to State House in my presence, asked them to vote for me.”





“My own NASA had rejected me.”





“It's important to avoid divisive politics," he said.



