GOAT! Man brags after impregnating beautiful twin sisters and shares happy photos of them flaunting baby bumps (PHOTOs)

, , , 03:50

Wednesday, May 01, 2019- This guy has caused a buzz on social media after he impregnated twin sisters.

Apparently, the guy, who has become an envy of many a man is dating the twin girls.

The guy identified as , Keonyae Banks,  took to Instagram to share the news as well as post happy photos of the expecting twins  flaunting their growing baby bumps.

 'I bet ima the only ni**a y’all know wit twin baby mommas and both kool wit it #goat I need a show blood'.' His caption read.

See more photos below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Being Ungodly Causes Problems! Man Takes Love Portion To Make Women Happy But Worst Happened, It Worked On Mother-In law

It isn’t only women who constantly look for ways of getting men to like them. Men also experience difficulties attracting women to themsel...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno