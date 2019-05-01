GOAT! Man brags after impregnating beautiful twin sisters and shares happy photos of them flaunting baby bumps (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Lifestyle, Photos 03:50
Wednesday, May 01, 2019- This guy has caused a buzz on social media after he impregnated twin sisters.
Apparently, the guy, who has become an envy of many a man is dating the twin girls.
The guy identified as , Keonyae Banks, took to Instagram to share the news as well as post happy photos of the expecting twins flaunting their growing baby bumps.
'I bet ima the only ni**a y’all know wit twin baby mommas and both kool wit it #goat I need a show blood'.' His caption read.
See more photos below.
