GIDEON MOI finally makes the big declaration regarding 2022 and leaves KANU in shock-This should excite RUTO and his allies

Monday May 20, 2019 -Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has excited Deputy President William Ruto and his camp after making a huge and selfless declaration regarding 2022 Presidential election.





Speaking yesterday at Ruto’s Sugoi backyard, Moi said he will have no problem conceding defeat to 2022 presidential race winner, be it his rival Dr. William Ruto.





The two are embroiled in a tussle over Rift Valley votes despite efforts by Kalenjin elders to unite them. They have often traded barbs over 2022 race in public functions.





At the same time, Gideon said he will not rush into early campaigns, adding that he will hit campaign trail at the right time.





“It is unfortunate that some leaders have started campaigns yet 2022 is still far. The top seat belongs to the people of Kenya and they will make a wise decision when the right time comes. I will accept defeat if Kenyans chose another leader,” he said.





The KANU leader said he's more concerned about preaching unity and supporting President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga's Building Bridges Initiative.





“We should all unite as leaders to leave a peaceful and a united country for our children. We want to build a nation that the young generation will be proud of in future,” Gideon said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST