Ghasia wao, taka-taka idiot - Governor SONKO goes mad over President UHURU KENYATTA’s advisers in a leaked phone conversation (LISTEN)

Friday, May 24, 2019 - A leaked phone conversation of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko lashing out at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisers and Senior Government officials has emerged.





Trouble started when Embakasi South MP, Julius Mawathe, called him and informed him that there was a planned eviction of the residents of Mukuru Kwa Njenga slums after some Indians went to court and obtained an order allowing them to evict the poor slums dwellers in the area.





Apparently, the Indians claim they own the land in the informal settlement.





Sonko went mad and said that no eviction will take place as long as he is alive.





He dared the Indians to go ahead with the demolitions if at all they have the balls.





In the 9 minute leaked phone conversation, Sonko lashes out at President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisers and Senior Government officials for misadvising him.





He says that Uhuru Kenyatta is a good man but the people surrounding him make him look bad.





This leaked phone conversation is just interesting.





Just listen to it.