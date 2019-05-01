GEORGE ALADWA vows to unsettle MIKE SONKO in 2022 – I will use all my money to ensure the useless Governor goes to Ukambani for good

Thursday May 23, 2019 - Makadara MP, George Aladwa, has announced that he will contest for the Nairobi gubernatorial seat in 2022 using the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.





The vocal politician made the declaration on Thursday morning on a WhatsApp Group (Obulala Movement).





“I confirm here today Thursday 23rd May 2019 in this Forum Obulala Movement that (during) the 2022 General Elections, I will contest for the Governor seat for Nairobi County 047 and I request for your support. My God is able. Amen,” Aladwa, who is also the Nairobi ODM chairman, wrote.





Obulala (togetherness) is a forum which mainly brings together members of the Luhya community.





Formed by former AFC Leopards CEO, Richard Ekhalie, it aims at uniting and offering socio-economic opportunities to members of the community, while also discussing the political journey of its members.





Aladwa, who is a close confidante of National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, has the financial muscle to mount a formidable campaign to unseat the current Governor, Mike Sonko.



