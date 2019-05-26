GEORGE ALADWA shocks ODM as he tells RAILA ODINGA not to drag the name of RUTO in the fake gold scandal

Sunday May 26, 2019

-Makadara MP, George Aladwa, has shocked Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) top brass after he told them not to link Deputy President William Ruto to the fake gold scandal.





In an interview with Radio Jambo on Saturday, Aladwa, who is also Nairobi ODM chairman, said that the DP has not been mentioned in the saga and should, therefore, not be dragged into the matter, unless there is solid proof to back the claim.





“DP Ruto hayuko kwa maneno ya gold, hajatajwa na yeyote, yeye anafanya mambo yake (Ruto has not been mentioned in the saga and should be left alone. He is minding his own business)," he said on Radio Jambo's Mazungumzo Waziwazi show.





Similarly, he defended Ruto who was recently on the hot seat after defending Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu over claims of ballooning the 2017/2018 county budget.





The vocal MP argued that the DP was on point by telling off people who were bashing the governor after details indicated that he allocated monies for some responsibilities under the national government.





