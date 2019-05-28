Former CITIZEN TV presenter KIRIGO NG’ARUA flaunts her thighs as she brags about her sexy legs (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, May 28, 2019-

Former Citizen TV presenter Kirigo Ng’arua has received a lot of stick from netizens over her skimpy outfit during Terryanne Chebet’s lavish birthday party.





Kirigo rocked a thigh high dress that exposed acres of her juicy thighs stealing the limelight despite Terryanne’s special day.





She has however remained defiant and told off those bothered that she got beautiful legs and will show them off at every available opportunity.





Taking to Instagram, Kirigo wrote: “Some human commented somewhere that I should “dress decently”.... Not sure what that means and to be honest I can’t be bothered...Also I have beautiful legs so I have to show them off once in a while.”









See the photos below.



