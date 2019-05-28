Forgive me if you sacked me for supporting RUTO’s bid to inherit your seat in 2022 – Former Sports CS, RICHARD ECHESA tells UHURU

Tuesday May 28, 2019 - Former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Richard Echesa, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to forgive him for anything he did when he was a CS.





In an interview with a local FM station on Tuesday, Echesa revealed how he was humiliated when he was sacked by the President at the beginning of this year.





Echesa, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, also bemoaned how he was humiliated by police officers when he was arrested over Matungu killing.





The former CS claimed that his arrest over the Matungu killings was not informed by proper investigations.





“What I want to tell Mr President, if there’s anything wrong that I did that offended you or that you don’t want to tell me and maybe I don’t know, kindly Mr President, find a place in your heart and forgive me,” Echesa said.





He also called on the Head of State to tell him whether he was being persecuted for supporting Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.





“If supporting William Ruto could be the problem, I better be told than subjecting me to this humiliation,” he said.



