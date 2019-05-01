Flashy businessman surprises his four wives with a brand new Mercedes Benz car each(VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama, Lifestyle, Videos 08:07
Wednesday, May 01, 2019- A flamboyant South African businessman is trending on social media after her surprised each of his four wives with a brand new Mercedes Benz C180 car as a gift.
Musa Mseleku, 44, is said to have forked out a cool Rs 667,000 (Sh4.7 million) for each car which means he splashed Sh18.8 million at ago to purchase the cars.
To top it all, each of the cars bore a custom number plate names.
“Wow! He really surprised us. Those were tears of joy because I never expected him to do something like this,” one of the wives said.
Another added: “ “When I turned and saw mine, I just felt weak, I couldn’t stand”
Msekelu, who is journalist turned businessman, married his first wife MaCele, 42, in 2002 before marrying 37-year-old MaYeni five years later.
In 2009 he married 30-year-old MaKhumalo and 36-year-old MaNgweane.
Spaking recently during an interview, Msekelu revealed that so many women have been hitting on him with the intention of becoming his 5th wife.
watch the video below.
