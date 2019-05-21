Flamboyant Gold scammer, JARED OTIENOs’ woes pile following latest court ruling.

Tuesday, May 21, 2019 - Flamboyant gold scammer, Jared Otieno, was arraigned in court on Tuesday and charged with fraudulently receiving a whooping Sh300 million in a fake gold transaction.





The court directed that M. Otieno and fifteen other suspects should remain in custody pending their bail ruling on May 27.





Mr. Otieno, through his lawyers, John Ayuo and Stanely Kangai, objected to an application by the State to detain him for 14 days, saying the current probe emanated from a loan transaction.





Ayuo told the court there was no link between Otieno and 15 suspects who have been detained in connection with defrauding the royal family in Dubai over the Sh400 million.





“ We urge the court to release the suspect on bail because he is ready to abide by all conditions that will be set by the court and cooperate with investigators ,” lawyer Kangai argued.





However, Investigation Officer Felix Karisa implicated Mr. Otieno in the fake gold scam stating that on May 8th and February 25th, a foreigner by the name Southern Chanthavong from Lao, who deals in the buying and selling of gold, was lured to a house along Kaptei Road where he was duped into buying fake gold worth Sh300 million.





The house in question is owned by Mr. Otieno.



