Fireworks as Governor WAIGURU throws her officers under the bus for stealing 2 billion from the Kirinyaga County-See what she told Senators?

Tuesday May 28, 2019 -Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru , was yesterday cornered by the Senate Committee over Ksh2 billion that was reportedly unaccounted for as per the auditor general's report of the 2017/2018 financial year.





However, Waiguru was quick to shift blame to her county officers in charge of operating the Integrated Financial Management Information system (IFMIS).





She stated that the officers were not fully conversant with the system, thus leading to wrong entries and consequently errors.





“The system is as good as the people who use it. So I will not defend the officers if they do not use the system as they ought to because they are the ones who have the responsibility to ensure that they enter every entry into the system," Waiguru asserted.





During the heated exchanges, Senators kept interrupting Waiguru claiming she was not been truthful and that she was lying over the missing billions.





But Waiguru stood her ground, deflecting the burden of proof to her officers in charge of data entry into the controversial IFMIS system.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



