Fallen like chapatis! Slay queens trolled after they exposed their saggy breasts in a party(PHOTO)

, , , , 05:24

Sunday, May 26, 2019-These slay queens were trolled on social media after they exposed their messy breasts during a night out.

Instead of covering their fallen boobs, they exposed them to anyone interested to see and even posed for the cameras.

Looking at their fallen “twins” , you might think they have breastfed more than 5 kids.

Here’s the photo that has gone viral on social media.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

This Is How I Caught My Cheating Wife! Don’t Joke With People Like Me!

Last year while scrolling through my wife’s phone, I stumbled upon a message written to her by an unknown man. I’m not sure how it hap...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno