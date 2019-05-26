Fallen like chapatis! Slay queens trolled after they exposed their saggy breasts in a party(PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Photos 05:24
Sunday, May 26, 2019-These slay queens were trolled on social media after they exposed their messy breasts during a night out.
Instead of covering their fallen boobs, they exposed them to anyone interested to see and even posed for the cameras.
Looking at their fallen “twins” , you might think they have breastfed more than 5 kids.
Here’s the photo that has gone viral on social media.
The Kenyan DAILY POST