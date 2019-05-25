EXPOSED! How WAITITU is using his sister and illiterate mother to loot Kiambu County, this man should be thrown to KAMITI.

Saturday, May 25, 2019

-A concerned resident of Kiambu has exposed how Governor Ferdinard Waititu is looting the County funds through his sister and mother who doesn't know how to read and write.





Writing to activist Boniface Mwangi through his Sema Ukweli Kenya facebook page, the concerned Kiambu resident exposed corrupt Waititu saying ,” I am a concerned resident of Kiambu County. Kindly inform the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate all accounts held by one Ms. Esther Waititu (Governor Waititu's sister), domiciled in Co-operative Bank, Kiambu branch. Several accounts were opened soon after the 2017 elections with Ms. Esther as an agent to the accounts (she is the one who operates those accounts).

EACC detectives should also investigate KIBUTE HOUSING CO-OP SACCO, where Esther Waititu is a signatory. Before 2017, the sacco had difficulties in repaying a loan of Ksh250 million taken from Co-op Bank, Kiambu branch. The existence of accounts is factual. One account was opened by his mother, who does not even know how to sign, but Esther is an agent.

The loan history and repayments can be gotten from the bank. Since the 2017 elections, the loan was cleared in full and the sacco has been very liquid. We suspect that the governor has been using the Sacco and its bank accounts to siphon and conceal the money stolen from the County government. Kindly don't share my identity.”



